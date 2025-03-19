Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Shares of ACXP stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -1.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO David P. Luci bought 49,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $49,753.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,432.58. The trade was a 4.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

