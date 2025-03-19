ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 52,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 69,921 shares.The stock last traded at $31.26 and had previously closed at $30.97.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59.

Institutional Trading of ActivePassive International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

