Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Acelyrin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 850,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLRN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

