Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Accor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Accor has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

