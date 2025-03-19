Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Accor Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Accor has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.
About Accor
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.