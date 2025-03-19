Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Down 23.2% in February

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,978,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 574,145 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 53.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $301,000.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 318,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,552. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.