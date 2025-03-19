942,721 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Bought by Decagon Asset Management LLP

Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 942,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,000. Zuora makes up about 3.4% of Decagon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Decagon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.61% of Zuora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 274.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Zuora by 233,489.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 128,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 128,419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Zuora by 27.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 109,570 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,908 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $28,876.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,702.94. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 19,469 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $194,105.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,735.62. This trade represents a 44.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

