908,692 Shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 908,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,433,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Atour Lifestyle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.30 price target on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $33.32.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

