8,200 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Snowflake makes up 1.0% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,555. The trade was a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $246,060.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,303,489.20. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,648 shares of company stock worth $48,387,318 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $154.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

