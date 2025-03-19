815 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SHW opened at $335.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.97 and its 200 day moving average is $365.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price target (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
