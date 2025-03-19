5,000 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

