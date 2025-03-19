48,400 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,824,000 after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,812,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,499,000 after acquiring an additional 365,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,920,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,221,000 after acquiring an additional 224,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

