39,348 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 60.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 64.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.69 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

