36,050 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by North Forty Two & Co.

North Forty Two & Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of North Forty Two & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHM stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
