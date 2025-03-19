31,296 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

