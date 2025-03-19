27,947 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $322,460,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cencora by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Cencora by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,385,000 after purchasing an additional 314,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cencora by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 308,773 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,648 shares of company stock worth $3,382,462 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $264.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $281.45. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.49.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

