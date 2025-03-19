2,603 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,026,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,736,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 147.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 725,803 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 289,596 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

