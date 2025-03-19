188,153 Shares in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 188,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 25.09% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 39,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

