1,835 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by L.K. Benson & Company P.C.

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,636,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 598,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $259.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.08 and its 200 day moving average is $268.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

