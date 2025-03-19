1,751 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day moving average is $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.