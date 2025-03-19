166,927 Shares in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PID opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $852.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.