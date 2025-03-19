1,273 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $199,065,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 71,578.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,517,000 after purchasing an additional 385,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,526 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS opened at $447.99 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.73 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.35.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

