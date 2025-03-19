110 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,160,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,477,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,867.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,874.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,864.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.41. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,665.71 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

