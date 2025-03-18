Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance
ZLIOY stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
