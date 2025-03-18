Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance

ZLIOY stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

