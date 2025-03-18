ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH) Short Interest Update

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ZKH Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ZKH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 53,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,421. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. ZKH Group has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ZKH Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ZKH Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in ZKH Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,845,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 888,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

