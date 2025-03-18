ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $654,380.92 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00039748 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

