YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.53. 1,484,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,108,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 6.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,145,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after purchasing an additional 450,935 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $89,009,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,687,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,745,000 after buying an additional 1,257,616 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,587,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North of South Capital LLP raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,236,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,486 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.