Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

