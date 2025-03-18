Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,443 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in KLA by 82.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.67.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $718.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $727.37 and its 200 day moving average is $705.16. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $609.40 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

