Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,896,000 after acquiring an additional 162,678 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.50. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.