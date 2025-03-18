Xponance Inc. Has $43.12 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $315.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

