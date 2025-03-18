Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.19.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $488.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.96. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

