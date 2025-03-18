Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

