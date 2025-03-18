Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE XIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. 13,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,806. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

