Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17.
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
