Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Up 4.9 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Free Report ) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.66% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Articles

