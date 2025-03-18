Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,301,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,556,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:WH traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,525. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.