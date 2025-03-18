Wrapped Everscale Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $7,548.33 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.00712996 USD and is down -89.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,279.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

