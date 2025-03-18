Wrapped AVAX Price Tops $18.96 on Major Exchanges (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $138.79 million and approximately $73.81 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $18.96 or 0.00022931 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.97 or 1.00049745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82,708.74 or 1.00021657 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 7,319,318 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 7,388,172.62187821. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 18.69541023 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1200 active market(s) with $66,452,806.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

