Worthington Steel (WS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Worthington Steel to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Worthington Steel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:WS opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Worthington Steel has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Stories

