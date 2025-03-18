Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $17,816,225.76 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,672 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.58, for a total transaction of $17,816,225.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,602,994.26. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WDAY traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.91. 1,984,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,064. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Workday by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after acquiring an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workday by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,088 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

