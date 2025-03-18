Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,548 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 3,722,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,969,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after buying an additional 3,359,066 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Wipro by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,562,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wipro by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,501,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WIT stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

