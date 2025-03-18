William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 604,245 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 604,245 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $44,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.19.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $488.80 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

