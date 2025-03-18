William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 493,707 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493,707 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $105,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,762,865.20. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $338,898.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,544.04. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,112,632. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $191.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 532.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

