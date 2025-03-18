William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 105,451 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,451 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $93,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

