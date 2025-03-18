William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 328,800 Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 328,800 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $55,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,203,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

