William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,480 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $37,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in UMH Properties by 2,760.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in UMH Properties by 261.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,866.67%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

