William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,098,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,955,558 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $69,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 16.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.56%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.