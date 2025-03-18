William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 32,682 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $38,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,601.28. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

