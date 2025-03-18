WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in WidePoint by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WidePoint by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,513. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.70.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

