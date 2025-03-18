Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $141.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.42.

NYSE:WELL opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.04. Welltower has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,818,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2,074.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

