Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pet Valu (PET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pet Valu (TSE: PET) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2025 – Pet Valu had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Pet Valu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

3/5/2025 – Pet Valu had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

3/5/2025 – Pet Valu had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.50 to C$28.50.

2/26/2025 – Pet Valu had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pet Valu Price Performance

Shares of TSE PET opened at C$24.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$23.32 and a 1-year high of C$32.70.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

